Be careful what you wish for

Be careful what you wish for

I am an old man and have seen a lot in 1,072 months.

I raised ten children without welfare or unemployment and have been a homeowner since 1950.

I have memory of every president since and including F.D.R. Voted some either way.

I have never seen or heard the name calling, lies about and abuse that this president has been subjected to. I admit that he is not Mr. Smoothie but he gets things done. 

Anyone willing to keep remarks honest would have to admit that he has done a lot for the country and its people - lowest unemployment ever for African Americans, women and the general public, many factories reopened, leveled tariff base, evened trade deals, lowered taxes, rebuilt the military and achieved Middle East agreements.

All this in spite of a phony Russian investigation, a failed impeachment due to lack of evidence, three major hurricanes, months of shutdown due to Covid-19 and three years of constant harassment by the far left wing.

I suppose we should replace him with 45 years of nothing.

Jack Martin,

Missoula

