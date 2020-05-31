Be cautious about health care claims

In shock and awe over our president’s statements regarding drinking disinfectant and his prophylactically taking hydroxychloroquine, a ridiculously unproven treatment for COVID-19, I was once again floored yesterday by a local advertisement on TV.
A local psychiatrist who has been practicing in this community for some time was promoting the IV use of ketamine to treat the emotional sequelae of the pandemic quarantine. This treatment is potentially highly addictive and dangerous, not to mention medically irresponsible and unethical for the treatment of what the DSM (manual of psychological disorders) would classify as an “adjustment disorder,” a transient set of symptoms in response to an environmental stressor. This is not only counter-indicated psychologically, it is unethical to advocate the use of such a risky treatment outside of a seriously threatening psychological condition such as suicidality or homicidality. This treatment can anesthetize patients into a literal dream state.
I see this pandemic as an opportunity for people who in this age are overly exposed to social comparison online and in person to grow in relative isolation as individuals. There are many opportunities at home, including competent online therapy, to achieve this safely. Caveat emptor! Consumers, be cautious regarding “health care.”
Tami Williams,
Missoula
