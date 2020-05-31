Be cautious about health care claims

A local psychiatrist who has been practicing in this community for some time was promoting the IV use of ketamine to treat the emotional sequelae of the pandemic quarantine. This treatment is potentially highly addictive and dangerous, not to mention medically irresponsible and unethical for the treatment of what the DSM (manual of psychological disorders) would classify as an “adjustment disorder,” a transient set of symptoms in response to an environmental stressor. This is not only counter-indicated psychologically, it is unethical to advocate the use of such a risky treatment outside of a seriously threatening psychological condition such as suicidality or homicidality. This treatment can anesthetize patients into a literal dream state.