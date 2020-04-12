Be good stewards while outdoors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Social distancing in the time of COVID-19 is crucial to limit the virus spread amongst us humans. Luckily, Missoulians have lots of open spaces in which to relieve our worries and diminish feelings of cabin fever. It is an awesome time to be outside; spring has sprung and Mother Nature has begun her miraculous rebirthing of native flora and fauna.

Buttercups and yellowbells have been spotted, glowing amongst the still mostly tan backdrop of last year’s grasses. Coming days will bring more standouts; pink shooting stars, mountain bluebells, crimson Indian paintbrush and yellow bunches of arrowleaf balsamroot, just to name a few. Coyote pups, red fox kits and sprightly spotted fawns will be entering the world, ready to discover their place in the universe.

Mother Nature is a beautiful thing to behold, and as users of Missoula’s open spaces, we have a responsibility to safeguard her. So please, when using the trails, respect all of the guidelines to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19, while also following the user guidelines posted at trailheads.

All of us using these precious places have a responsibility to be good stewards, protecting and preserving their natural values for current and future generations.

Janet Sproull,

Missoula