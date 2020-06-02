Be one who speaks against injustice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Floyd.

Breonna Taylor.

Ahmaud Arbery.

Being black is not a crime explicit in the law but it is clear that the carefully worded construction of law enforcement in America does everything it can to criminalize skin that does not match the shade of the slavers.

Why are there cries at looting and welfare payments but not the system that perpetuates poverty and criminality based on intergenerational burdens? Was not taking land from Indigenous peoples looting? Was not seizing enslaved labor a welfare payment that reduced business cost for the white gentry enslavers for centuries? Though you personally did not loot or enslave, how would your life be different if your ancestors had been the people robbed of life, liberty and property? How would Montana be different without the Indian Wars? How would Missoula be different without its now-defunct racial covenants for home ownership? Why are these histories romanticized?

The cowardice of white fear is pathetic. Consider the terror it must be to exist as a black man in America. To whom are you compelled to justify or beg for your breath?

There are always people who do not agree with injustice. Be one of the people who speaks up.