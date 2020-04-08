Be part of solution to ending quarantine

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In Wednesday’s (April 8) Missoulian, Cindy Farr, the health department incident commander is quoted as saying it’s hard to predict when cases could peak in Missoula: "I’ve seen everything from next week all the way to the third week of June and it’s all based on human behavior.”