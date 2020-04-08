Be part of solution to ending quarantine

In Wednesday’s (April 8) Missoulian, Cindy Farr, the health department incident commander is quoted as saying it’s hard to predict when cases could peak in Missoula: "I’ve seen everything from next week all the way to the third week of June and it’s all based on human behavior.”

To the 10 people playing pickleball at Fort Missoula yesterday who were not practicing government guidelines or social distancing, please be a part of the solution and not the problem. We all want this quarantine to end soon. Be responsible.

Jane McAllister,

Missoula

