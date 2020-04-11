Be prepared for bears, or avoid area altogether

Another grizzly bear mother was recently killed because of a human hiker encounter, leaving a cub to fend for itself.
The hiker had a gun, but no bear spray. Why? If you're hiking in bear country, you should have bear spray! Especially if you're alone and not making noise.
Please, people! For your own and especially for the bears' sake, avoid hiking where you might encounter a bear unless you're prepared.
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!