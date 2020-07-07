Be smart, bold to beat COVID

Be smart, bold to beat COVID

If we want to open our schools in the fall and save our economy, we need be smart and bold.

1. Close indoor bars, indoor gyms, indoor areas with singing or cheering to slow down super spreader events. Let's be bold, close downtown Higgins to motor vehicles and turn it into an open air, outdoor seating street like Helena. Has anyone seen a spike in COVID-19 rates after the outdoor protests of Black Lives Matter? No, you haven't because there was no notable increase with people mingling outside.

2. Reduce droplet spread of COVID-19. If anyone enters an indoor business, mandate the businesses to require wearing a mask. This does work. The mayor, City Council and public health departments of Missoula need to get together and promote safe businesses.

3. Recognize that surface spread matters, but in my opinion is the lesser rate of transmission. Reducing aerosol exposure matters the most.

Missoulians are smart, bold and creative, let's start acting act way.

Matt Anderson,

Missoula

