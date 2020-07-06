Be smart, wear a face mask

Be smart, wear a face mask

{{featured_button_text}}

Please think about this for a minute:

If Montanans don't start wearing masks right now, and if we don't get this monster of a virus under control immediately, you will be homeschooling your children this coming school year. 

As I write this, Montana is right back where we were three months ago and our infection rate is increasing. In fact, June 24, Montana set a new one-day record for number of new cases (37) versus the previous high of 35 on March 26.

Be smart people. Wear a mask.

Mark Paulson,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News