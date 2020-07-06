Be smart, wear a face mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please think about this for a minute:

If Montanans don't start wearing masks right now, and if we don't get this monster of a virus under control immediately, you will be homeschooling your children this coming school year.

As I write this, Montana is right back where we were three months ago and our infection rate is increasing. In fact, June 24, Montana set a new one-day record for number of new cases (37) versus the previous high of 35 on March 26.

Be smart people. Wear a mask.

Mark Paulson,

Kalispell

