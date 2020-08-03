× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the upcoming election looming over us I thought I would look back on a couple of the previous state leaders we have been graced (?) with.

I recall in particular, former Republican Gov. Mark Racicot who had the amazing foresight to literally at 11 p.m. on the last day of the legislative session, manage to get passed, a bill selling Montana Power (a publicly owned utility that for 90 years had provided one of the lowest rates) to a private company that ultimately sold it to Northwestern Energy. How do you like your power rates now?

This was followed by our first woman GOP governor, Judy Martz. (Coincidentally during her term, a rash of bumper stickers that proudly proclaimed: "MY GOVERNOR IS DUMBER THAN YOUR GOVERNOR") began to appear on cars.

We currently have a candidate who has achieved national fame by becoming the master of the "BODY SLAM" method of answering a reporter's questions.

Anyone else see what's wrong with this picture?

Be sure to VOTE!

Chuck Johnson,

Missoula

