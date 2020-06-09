Bear spray ought to be requirement

Hikers go to the forests, invade the home of the grizzly and shoot them when they defend, especially if they have cubs. Often the hunters seriously wound these grizzlies, and they either die in agony or are "euthanized" by wildlife services.

Often it is reported that the "cubs could not be found," which is a sanitized way of protecting our guilt.

This is a serious expression of our ontological hubris, the unsanitized form of our fear, and a moral catastrophe. If you must hike in grizzly territory, you must take moral responsibility for your invasion. Use bear spray instead of shooting from fear.

I strongly advocate for a law that requires hikers to defend with bear spray, and other criminal penalties for committing acts of violence against grizzlies. Remember the "castle doctrine," good citizens. Why ought it not apply to the benefit of the grizzly?

Kevin Boileau,

Missoula

