During World War II, before rationing was set up, many things were in short supply, including butter. There was a real problem with people who would buy up some of these items and hoard them in order to make sure that they would not run out.

It was the custom in my family to have Thanksgiving dinner with my Aunt Bessie and Uncle Johnnie. My mother was helping to get dinner on the table and asked Aunt Bessie if there was any butter. The reply was that there was some in the freezer. When my mother opened the freezer door she found that the entire space was filled with butter, and when she remarked on this to Aunt Bessie she replied that she was beating the hoarders.