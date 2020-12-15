Beautiful city destroying itself

Missoula is going down the tubes!

Just a quick look for those who wish to see where we are going. Go to YouTube and watch “Seattle is Dying.” It is a road map for our beautiful city that is avoidable.

Given the housing, the displaced, the taxes, unaffordable housing, locals being forced from their homes due to taxes, useless parks that go unused and add to the tax burden, ad infinitum, we are destroying one of the most beautiful cities in the state of Montana.

City council, county commissioners, mayor, “administrators,” wake up! Remember, you work for, are paid by and represent us — the taxpayers!

Christine McConaughey,

Missoula

