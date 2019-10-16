Please join me in voting for Mirtha Becerra for Ward 2 Missoula City Council representative.
Becerra was appointed two years ago to fill the vacated seat and has done an excellent job representing all of Ward 2 with its diverse communities. She works to address the different neighborhoods’ needs, whether it is improving neighborhood parks, increasing pedestrian facilities, or traffic calming projects.
When I represented Ward 2, Becerra was working for the Planning Department and I greatly appreciated her knowledge and the thoroughness in her presentations to council.
Mirtha Becerra listens to her constituents, attends neighborhood council meetings and does what she can to advocate for each neighborhood. Ward 2 is lucky to have such a capable and carrying representative.
Each and every one of our votes are important to make sure she can continue to serve us. Please vote for Mirtha Becerra.
Pam Walzer,
Missoula