Over the past two years, Mirtha Becerra has become one of the most effective members of Missoula’s City Council.
She helped arrange a meeting of the Grant Creek Neighborhood Council where the heads of city departments answered questions from largely unhappy residents of the newly annexed Canyon Creek Village. She successfully argued in City Council that a hay field near Hellgate Elementary should not be rezoned to higher density before the city learns the fate of the BUILD grant that would pay for streets and other infrastructure.
When Becerra was appointed to fill the unexpired term of her predecessor (also appointed to fill the unexpired term of her predecessor), she didn’t need months to figure out how the city worked. She knew because she had been a planner for Missoula city and county. She understands the role that planning plays in successful development of rapidly growing areas such as Ward 2 because of her graduate degree in planning.
You have free articles remaining.
I look forward to the competence and continuity of Mirtha Becerra’s next four years of service to Ward 2.
Bert Lindler,
Missoula