As residents of Ward 2, we enthusiastically endorse Mirtha Becerra for City Council. She has served us well for two years. We need her professional experiences, skills, knowledge and forward-looking attitudes for the next four years — because the City Council is where decisions are made that affect our lives every day.
Having observed her alongside her opponent during a recent public forum, we were stunned by his deficiencies in relevant experience, knowledge and attitudes, his reliance on outdated slogans, and his reluctance to give responsive answers to straightforward questions from the audience.
Mirtha Becerra is a trained urban planner and transportation planner who fully understands the city’s budget plus the economic, land-use and environmental challenges confronting our growing community. To preserve its character and vitality, Missoula will need a carefully considered and intentionally designed transportation grid, particularly in neighborhoods west of Reserve Street and north of Mullan Road, where so much future development will occur. Becerra already recognizes this compelling need.
She grasps the complexities of fair taxation and the size of our city government and budget. She constantly shows willingness and patience while listening intently to all of us, not just some. Finally, she demonstrates passionate commitment to public service.
Maggie and Frank Allen,
Missoula