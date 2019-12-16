Bill Flanery wrote in Missoulian letters (Nov. 17) that one good way to help save the world would be to eat less meat, especially beef. I disagree. I say, if you enjoy dining on meat, which most of us do, then cut back on all other kinds of animal flesh and try to substitute that for beef.
Meats like poultry and pork and veal are raised in very cruel conditions, in small pens that they can’t move around in, and shot full of chemicals like estrogen and antibiotics. As for fish, the oceans are being over-harvested and depleted of most kinds of commercial fish. Salmon farms are filthy polluters of the seas and propagate salmon parasites. The best salmon, like out of Copper River, Alaska, really ought to be left alone to spawn and not caught for sale.
Cattle, however, live in the great outdoors, and have some kind of life before being slaughtered. Also it’s good to support ranchers with good prices, so they don’t sell out to subdividers and for trophy homes. It makes open space of hayfields more lucrative too. Live, love, laugh!
Now that I finish this letter, I think I’ll go downtown and have an Ox burger. As the ad runs, “Beef: It’s what’s for dinner!”
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula