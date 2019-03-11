Try 3 months for $3
Letter

I brought in the newspaper

that I read with much cheer

and what to my wondering

eyes should appear:

Let's lower the taxes

on those who make beer.

Our priorities have crumbled,

our conscience become lax;

we'll side with the breweries

and other small businesses over tax.

How much beer can a brewery sell?

How many DUI tickets

can lead one to a cell?

How many breweries can Missoula

handle well?

I'm a small-business owner

of a mobile home court.

Have seen taxes skyrocket

to empty my pocket.

You'll halve taxes on beer

and double mine, I fear.

The article on breweries

almost angered me to tears.

If I had any sense

I'd start making beer.

Betty Anderson Matranga,

Missoula

