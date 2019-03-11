I brought in the newspaper
that I read with much cheer
and what to my wondering
eyes should appear:
Let's lower the taxes
on those who make beer.
Our priorities have crumbled,
our conscience become lax;
we'll side with the breweries
and other small businesses over tax.
How much beer can a brewery sell?
How many DUI tickets
can lead one to a cell?
How many breweries can Missoula
handle well?
I'm a small-business owner
of a mobile home court.
Have seen taxes skyrocket
to empty my pocket.
You'll halve taxes on beer
and double mine, I fear.
The article on breweries
almost angered me to tears.
If I had any sense
I'd start making beer.
Betty Anderson Matranga,
Missoula