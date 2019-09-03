Two months ago I was planning to run for president as an Independent because the Democratic National Committee is going to nominate a corporate tool and I think that the people deserve somebody who will work for them and not the donor class.
I realized that I am not meant to be president. First off, nobody knows who I am and those who do know me find me to be a source of agitation. Second, I'm not really good at restraint. If you leave me even the slightest opening, I will gleefully eviscerate you. And finally, I am broke.
Now I have to find a new purpose. I am begging the people to form a new political party that will work for the people. I am begging the people to run Independent campaigns against the corporate tools in both major parties. I am begging the people to flood the streets and public spaces with humanity. I am begging the people to fight for your lives.
You have free articles remaining.
For now, I guess my new purpose is to be a beggar.
Frans Swier,
Valier