Being a good citizen means voting

Open letter to America, via Montana:

A quote from John F. Kennedy's book, "Profiles in Courage": "In a democracy, every citizen, regardless of his politics, 'holds office'; every one of us is in a position of responsibility; and, in the final analysis, the kind of government we get depends on how we fulfill those responsibilities. We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, be it good or bad, that we demand and deserve. "

Being an American citizen is a responsibility. It requires effort, attention and personal courage.

This means you have to expend a certain amount of time and energy to be a good citizen; in other words, if you are not registered to vote, get registered, go do it yourself, in person, sign the form and do it. Don't expect someone to do this for you, get up and take the time to be a citizen.

Next, it is your responsibility to vote. Get off your butt, go to the polls or arrange to have an absentee ballot delivered to you and put your dot in the circle or the X in the box and vote. If you want to put on your mask, don your PPE, dress in HAZMAT gear or what ever you feel you need, just vote. Its your right and your responsibility.