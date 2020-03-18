Being considerate can reduce stress

Being considerate can reduce stress

{{featured_button_text}}

Fellow citizens: We're all a little more stressed than normal, but being thoughtful means a lot in times like these.

The people who keep our grocery shelves stocked are doing more work than normal for the same amount of pay. Let's help them out. Take your cart back to the store after you've finished shopping. Thank them for the extra work they are doing.

And if you are getting a coffee from a drive through, and feel a need to cough, please don't do it as the barista gives you your coffee. Cover your cough.

And no, I don't work at a grocery store or a coffee shop. A little consideration will help us all get through this epidemic with a little less stress.

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News