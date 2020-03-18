Being considerate can reduce stress

Fellow citizens: We're all a little more stressed than normal, but being thoughtful means a lot in times like these.

The people who keep our grocery shelves stocked are doing more work than normal for the same amount of pay. Let's help them out. Take your cart back to the store after you've finished shopping. Thank them for the extra work they are doing.

And if you are getting a coffee from a drive through, and feel a need to cough, please don't do it as the barista gives you your coffee. Cover your cough.

And no, I don't work at a grocery store or a coffee shop. A little consideration will help us all get through this epidemic with a little less stress.

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

