Letter

Yes, Larry Martin (letter, Feb. 22), I'd believe Andrew McCabe and any other Federal Bureau of Investigation agent any day before I'd believe liar-in-chief Trump, who lies every time he opens his mouth, has done nothing good for our country, and instead seems bent on destroying democracy to satisfy his personal gain, as exemplified by having surrounded himself with a bunch of indicted criminals, and daily exhibiting his unparalleled ignorance of dignity, respect, knowledge and the workings of government, and narcissistic greed. 

He's as "tough" as a draft dodger can be. Yuk. 

Ron Moser,

Missoula

