Believe in Trump to save the world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Behold, the future.

In a cave opening surrounded by shadows of immense pines, a years-hardened grandfather speaks of the long ago:

“And he was immense in wisdom, great in wealth, all good, and had golden hair floating high above his head like a halo…”

“Grandfather,” urged one of the children gathered by the fire, “tell us his name again.”

“You know his name…” grandfather sighed, “alright… Donald; he was the greatest of the Trumps.”

“And, he said?” another child asked.

“He vowed we would be greater than, bigger than, mightier than all Americans who came before. But only if we would believe in him and never veer.”

“We’ve seen the buildings ruined, all stone to dust!” The children intoned as one.

“Yes,” grandfather continued, “That is the price we paid for not believing in him deeply enough.”

“And the other one…” one child whispered.

“Do not speak his name! He called on use to cast out Donald, and so we did.”

"And all now…”