Bennett an ally to law enforcement

Bennett an ally to law enforcement

I’m a police officer and I’m supporting Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State because he has always been an ally to law enforcement. As a legislator, he has fought for the funding we need to do our work and keep us safe. He voted to fund funeral costs for officers killed in the line of duty and has defended the benefits we have earned protecting our communities.

While his opponent spouts lies about his record of supporting officers like me, Bryce has been leading on the issues that matter to Montanans. He has kept dark money out of our elections so they can’t drown out your voice. He has protected access to the public lands so our favorite fishing and hunting spots are accessible today and for future generations.

We don’t need more partisan DC talking points. We need a leader like Bryce Bennett as our next Secretary of State.

Officer Alexis Berger,

Missoula

