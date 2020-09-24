Bennett brings sensible voice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known Bryce Bennett since he worked on the 2005 election. He was one of the founders of Forward Montana, a progressive movement and organization to engage voters. I remember the pink bunny campaign, one of the most effective GOTV campaigns. Since 2009, he has served in both the Montana House and Senate. He brought a sensible voice to Montana.

Bennett worked with Republicans and Democrats to protect the health care of over 90,000 Montanans to keep hospitals open. He has worked to keep dark money out of elections. He was recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for his pro-business record.

Montana’s secretary of state serves a critical role on Montana’s Land Board. Montanans need elected officials who will defend access to our public lands and responsibly manage our state’s natural resources. While his opponent admitted she was “not well versed” on the role of the Land Board, Bryce Bennett has laid out a detailed plan to defend Montanans’ access to public lands.

Bryce Bennett is a fifth-generation Montanan, raised in Hysham. He understands the concerns of rural Montanans. He recognizes that we all play a part in elections. He will be an excellent secretary of state.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

