 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett brings sensible voice

Bennett brings sensible voice

{{featured_button_text}}

I have known Bryce Bennett since he worked on the 2005 election. He was one of the founders of Forward Montana, a progressive movement and organization to engage voters. I remember the pink bunny campaign, one of the most effective GOTV campaigns. Since 2009, he has served in both the Montana House and Senate. He brought a sensible voice to Montana.

Bennett worked with Republicans and Democrats to protect the health care of over 90,000 Montanans to keep hospitals open. He has worked to keep dark money out of elections. He was recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for his pro-business record.

Montana’s secretary of state serves a critical role on Montana’s Land Board. Montanans need elected officials who will defend access to our public lands and responsibly manage our state’s natural resources. While his opponent admitted she was “not well versed” on the role of the Land Board, Bryce Bennett has laid out a detailed plan to defend Montanans’ access to public lands.

Bryce Bennett is a fifth-generation Montanan, raised in Hysham. He understands the concerns of rural Montanans. He recognizes that we all play a part in elections. He will be an excellent secretary of state.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Start watching non-Fox news
Letters

Start watching non-Fox news

Please start watching non Fox News. You must see the smoke because he thinks that raking leaves in forests. He has let 200,000 Americans die b…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News