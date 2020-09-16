Bennett has dedication and passion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I met Bryce Bennett while we were attending the University of Montana. As I would walk to and from classes, Bryce was out on the Oval getting folks registered to vote. Before I knew his name I remember being impressed and humbled by his dedication.

Bryce has taken this dedication and passion to the next level as he continues serving Montanans; whether it was his work on keeping our elections free of dark money, data out of the hands of corporations, or his continued advocacy for public lands. His actions speak for themselves.

As an entrepreneur and small business owner, I know how important the Secretary of State’s work is. I also know how important it is to have someone with integrity and a track record of listening and bringing folks together to get things done.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State.

Nick Shontz,

Missoula

