Bennett has focus and dedication

Bryce Bennett is the person we need to elect for Secretary of State. Bryce has done a lot of admirably bipartisan work to protect our privacy, keep dark money out of our elections, protect access to public lands, and extend and maintain health care protections. As a native of eastern Montana and a State Senator, he has a clear view of what the office of Secretary of State needs to do to improve and protect Montanans' lives, regardless of political affiliation.