Bennett has focus and dedication

Bryce Bennett is the person we need to elect for Secretary of State. Bryce has done a lot of admirably bipartisan work to protect our privacy, keep dark money out of our elections, protect access to public lands, and extend and maintain health care protections. As a native of eastern Montana and a State Senator, he has a clear view of what the office of Secretary of State needs to do to improve and protect Montanans' lives, regardless of political affiliation.
His focus on and dedication to keeping elections clean and accessible, as well as helping facilitate small business in Montana, makes him our best choice for Secretary of State. We need smart, aware people in state government, and Bryce has proven time and time again that he has the vision and experience to make the Secretary's office function as effectively and fairly as possible.
Chris Henry,
Missoula
