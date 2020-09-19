 Skip to main content
Bennett has proven track record as bipartisan advocate

As a native Montanan, brought up by union workers and raising my son in a state that has consistently ranked one of the proudest nationwide, I ask you to look closer at a race you may not have considered important: Montana's Secretary of State. In this divisive time, I'm hopeful we can agree on the need for transparency in this position that, amongst other roles, oversees our elections. Bryce Bennett has a proven track record as a bipartisan advocate for Montanans' right to vote. One of his biggest passions in life is making sure that every single Montanan is able to vote, regardless of their political affiliation. When special interest dark money groups came into Montana to try to buy our elections, Bryce worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass the nation’s leading anti-dark money law, to ensure the only voice that matters on Election Day is Montana voters.

Karissa Trujillo,

Missoula

