 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett is dedicated to free and fair elections

Bennett is dedicated to free and fair elections

{{featured_button_text}}

I am proud to endorse Bryce Bennett for the Office of Secretary of State (SOS). Bryce has worked diligently and effectively as the representative for House District 91, and in his first term in the Montana Senate from District 50. I look forward to seeing his energy and enthusiasm in the Secretary of State's Office.

I have firsthand experience with the SOS and have seen the results of four years of mismanagement by the incumbent whose chief deputy seeks to replace him. Slashes to staffing make it increasingly difficult and time-consuming to access essential business services. I believe Bryce will restore the services upon which businesses, and individual citizens have come to rely.

Of equal importance is the role that the SOS plays in the conduct of elections. Bryce's opponent is on record for her support of voter suppression measures. Bryce is dedicated to free and fair elections, and access to all qualified voters.

If you value service, honor and integrity in government, please join me in supporting Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State.

Thomas C. Orr,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News