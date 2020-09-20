Bennett is dedicated to free and fair elections

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am proud to endorse Bryce Bennett for the Office of Secretary of State (SOS). Bryce has worked diligently and effectively as the representative for House District 91, and in his first term in the Montana Senate from District 50. I look forward to seeing his energy and enthusiasm in the Secretary of State's Office.

I have firsthand experience with the SOS and have seen the results of four years of mismanagement by the incumbent whose chief deputy seeks to replace him. Slashes to staffing make it increasingly difficult and time-consuming to access essential business services. I believe Bryce will restore the services upon which businesses, and individual citizens have come to rely.

Of equal importance is the role that the SOS plays in the conduct of elections. Bryce's opponent is on record for her support of voter suppression measures. Bryce is dedicated to free and fair elections, and access to all qualified voters.

If you value service, honor and integrity in government, please join me in supporting Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State.

Thomas C. Orr,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0