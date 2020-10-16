Bennett is right candidate for the job

My ballot eagerly awaits the touch of a pen on my desk at home, and I am grateful to the elections administrators of Missoula County who have worked tirelessly to ensure the accessibility of this election. Here in Montana, our county elections administrators, regardless of their personal politics or creed, help maintain a robust and secure electoral process. We need a Secretary of State who will give our election administrators the resources they need to expand access to democracy and keep our elections safe. Bryce Bennett is the right candidate for the job. Throughout his time in the state legislature and as an active member of the community, Bryce has stood up for the rights of all voters, actively voting in support of policies and funding that help our county election offices do their jobs. Join me in voting for Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State of Montana.