 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett is right candidate for the job

Bennett is right candidate for the job

{{featured_button_text}}

My ballot eagerly awaits the touch of a pen on my desk at home, and I am grateful to the elections administrators of Missoula County who have worked tirelessly to ensure the accessibility of this election. Here in Montana, our county elections administrators, regardless of their personal politics or creed, help maintain a robust and secure electoral process. We need a Secretary of State who will give our election administrators the resources they need to expand access to democracy and keep our elections safe. Bryce Bennett is the right candidate for the job. Throughout his time in the state legislature and as an active member of the community, Bryce has stood up for the rights of all voters, actively voting in support of policies and funding that help our county election offices do their jobs. Join me in voting for Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State of Montana.

Nevin Graves,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News