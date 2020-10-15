 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett only candidate with experience and integrity

Bennett only candidate with experience and integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryce Bennett is not only the best candidate for Montana Secretary of State, but he is the only candidate who can lead the office with experience, determination, and integrity. As a legislator, Bryce has worked with Republicans, Democrats, and importantly Clerks and Recorders on legislation to improve our elections process. He has also worked to discourage Dark Money in our elections. Encouraging economic health and vitality has also been a focus for Bryce.

Representation on the Land Board is also an important function of the SOS office, and Bryce has shown knowledge about and dedication to our state public lands. He will maintain access and seek balancing of interests so that our State Lands are available for recreation and for financially supporting our schools.

Montana deserves responsible administration of the Secretary of State’s office, and Bryce Bennett will bring effective, dedicated leadership to that office!

 Lora Wier,

Choteau

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News