Bennett only candidate with experience and integrity

Bryce Bennett is not only the best candidate for Montana Secretary of State, but he is the only candidate who can lead the office with experience, determination, and integrity. As a legislator, Bryce has worked with Republicans, Democrats, and importantly Clerks and Recorders on legislation to improve our elections process. He has also worked to discourage Dark Money in our elections. Encouraging economic health and vitality has also been a focus for Bryce.
Representation on the Land Board is also an important function of the SOS office, and Bryce has shown knowledge about and dedication to our state public lands. He will maintain access and seek balancing of interests so that our State Lands are available for recreation and for financially supporting our schools.
Montana deserves responsible administration of the Secretary of State’s office, and Bryce Bennett will bring effective, dedicated leadership to that office!
Lora Wier,
Choteau
