 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett serves with integrity

Bennett serves with integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryce Bennett embodies what we value as Montanans and that is why we must elect him as our next Secretary of State. I have known Bryce for nearly fifteen years now, and as a State Senator, he served with integrity, transparency, and good ol' Montana pragmatism. Like most Montanans, Bryce doesn't waste his time on partisan politics, but rather works tirelessly to be an advocate for the people that make Montana the Last Best Place. For instance, Bryce has worked with Republicans and Democrats to ensure access to public lands for hunters, anglers, backcountry packers, skiers, boarders, and snowmobilers. His opponent said she "isn't well versed" in what Montana's Land Board even does. This is unacceptable for Montana. We need leaders like Bryce who know Montana and who will fight out-of-staters from privatizing our public lands. That is why I am voting for him for Secretary of State.

Cascade Tuholske, PhD,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News