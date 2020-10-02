Bennett serves with integrity

Bryce Bennett embodies what we value as Montanans and that is why we must elect him as our next Secretary of State. I have known Bryce for nearly fifteen years now, and as a State Senator, he served with integrity, transparency, and good ol' Montana pragmatism. Like most Montanans, Bryce doesn't waste his time on partisan politics, but rather works tirelessly to be an advocate for the people that make Montana the Last Best Place. For instance, Bryce has worked with Republicans and Democrats to ensure access to public lands for hunters, anglers, backcountry packers, skiers, boarders, and snowmobilers. His opponent said she "isn't well versed" in what Montana's Land Board even does. This is unacceptable for Montana. We need leaders like Bryce who know Montana and who will fight out-of-staters from privatizing our public lands. That is why I am voting for him for Secretary of State.