I am a retired teacher in Missoula, and Bryce Bennett has my support for Montana Secretary of State. Bryce is a fifth generation Montanan with a solid history of public service as State Senator. Bryce attended Montana public schools and is enthusiastically supported by MEA-MFT.

An important component of the Secretary of State’s job is to interpret election laws and to oversee the election process; I firmly support Bennett’s principled plan supporting mail-in ballots. Montana citizens should not be forced to make a choice between their health during a pandemic and their right to vote. Bennett shows leadership and compassion for Montanans when he removes obstacles to voting and protects Montana’s elections from the corrupting influence of dark money.

Our public lands are a treasure. Bryce Bennett knows this and has a record of working across the aisle to protect Montana’s access to public lands; he recognizes that once public land is transferred to state ownership, it can be sold off, and lost to the public. Bennet will work to keep public land accessible to all Montana hunters, hikers, and anglers.

Patty Hixson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0