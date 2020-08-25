Bennett will ensure elections are accessible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If we want to keep our democracy strong and fight COVID-19, we need leadership from our secretary of state. So far, we've had silence. No election support for county officials, no plan to protect voters and poll workers, and no sign of the millions of dollars promised to help counties secure the November election.

Christi Jacobsen sees COVID-19 as a political opportunity. She figures that if she can make voting unsafe and confusing enough, we’ll all stay home, and she’ll win.

Our current secretary of state won’t take the lead on making our elections accessible. Bryce Bennett will. He’s put together a 10-point plan that includes drop box locations, resources for Tribal citizens, and funding to protect election workers and educate voters.

COVID-19 is a real threat, but with leaders like Sen. Bryce Bennett as secretary of state, we can keep ourselves, and our democracy, healthy. Vote Bennett this November.

Nevin Graves,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0