Bennett will protect our elections

From conspiracy theories on social media to misinformation from the White House, the stakes for our democracy couldn’t be higher this November. That’s why I am proud to vote for Bryce Bennett to be our next Secretary of State. Folks might not know a lot about that office, but the Secretary of State is a critical office to ensuring Montanans have access to free and fair elections. I trust Bryce Bennett to protect our elections and voting rights because I have seen him do it. From personally registering thousands of Montanans to vote, to safeguarding our voting rights and fighting against dark money as a state legislator, Bryce Bennett will work tirelessly as our next Secretary of State to ensure that all Montanans can exercise their right to vote. This November, vote to protect our elections. Please join me and vote Bryce Bennett for Montana Secretary of State.

Sophie Moon,

Missoula

