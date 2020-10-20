Bennett will protect public lands access

As someone who has lived and worked in many parts of Montana, I know how much Montanans value access to our public lands. That’s why I support Bryce Bennett for secretary of state.

Bennett is a fifth-generation Montanan who has worked across the aisle to keep our public lands open to all.

He is endorsed by the Montana Sportsmen's Alliance because he is the only candidate in this race who will protect access for hunters and anglers.

Bennett will be an advocate for public access on the Land Board and will work to open up more areas to hike, hunt, fish and explore.

When asked, his opponent said she "wasn't well-versed in Land Board issues," even though serving on the Land Board is one of the secretary’s main responsibilities. This is concerning to say the least.

Please join me in voting for Bryce Bennett and protecting Montana’s public land legacy.

Dan Spencer,

Missoula

