 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett will protect public lands access

Bennett will protect public lands access

{{featured_button_text}}

As someone who has lived and worked in many parts of Montana, I know how much Montanans value access to our public lands. That’s why I support Bryce Bennett for secretary of state.

Bennett is a fifth-generation Montanan who has worked across the aisle to keep our public lands open to all.

He is endorsed by the Montana Sportsmen's Alliance because he is the only candidate in this race who will protect access for hunters and anglers.

Bennett will be an advocate for public access on the Land Board and will work to open up more areas to hike, hunt, fish and explore.

When asked, his opponent said she "wasn't well-versed in Land Board issues," even though serving on the Land Board is one of the secretary’s main responsibilities. This is concerning to say the least.

Please join me in voting for Bryce Bennett and protecting Montana’s public land legacy.

Dan Spencer,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News