Bennion brings experience, dedication

There's really only one good conservative option in the Republican primary for attorney general, and that's Jon Bennion. I worked with Bennion for several years and appreciate his work ethic. I have seen few people that bring such focus, hard work and dedication to any job than him. And he gets bonus points for not being a career politician like many of his opponents.

For the last seven years, Bennion has worked in the Attorney General's Office where he has taken the lead on important issues — tackling our drug problem, protecting our Second Amendment rights and working with the private sector to prevent scams. His knowledge and background are why he is endorsed by both of the last two Republican attorney generals: Marc Racicot and Tim Fox.

There are other choices in this race, but none with the kind of experience and dedication Jon Bennion has brought and will bring to the Montana Department of Justice. Vote for Jon Bennion!

Pete Burwell,

Helena

