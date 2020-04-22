Bennion experienced in MT AG's office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Tim Fox term-limited, we will elect a new attorney general this year. I support Fox’s Chief Deputy Attorney General, Jon Bennion.

Serving as Fox’s chief of staff for most of his first term was the greatest privilege of my career. I worked closely with Bennion. He has the knowledge, experience, work ethic and judgment for the job.

Navigating the attorney general’s world and Montana’s complex Department of Justice is no small task. The law enforcement community has high regard for Bennion. He works well with everyone, is an excellent listener and has the courage to tackle difficult issues. Bennion is managing key projects such as getting all unsubmitted rape kits tested and the attorney general’s substance-abuse initiative.

Bennion is a phenomenal human being. He is kind, compassionate, and a tremendous husband and father. He is a man of the utmost integrity with the heart of a public servant. What’s more, Bennion is a natural leader who doesn’t take himself too seriously.

This is an easy choice. No one is better prepared than Bennion to take on this important job and be a conservative leader for our state. Please join me in supporting Jon Bennion as Montana's next attorney general.

Scott Darkenwald,

Whitefish

