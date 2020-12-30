Best, worst of human family

Several recent articles in the Missoulian are indicative of the worst and the best of the human family.

The brutal, senseless murder of Lee Nelson in that lonely lot by the river summarizes the evil that people are capable of. Thinking of the terror that poor man felt still haunts me. That awful event seems to epitomize this year, which has been filled with anger, violence, sickness and death.

But, thank heavens, there is another side to our human family illustrated by other stories in the Missoulian. One was about the outpouring of love for the man who loved to sing karaoke and had found a home and friends in that bar.

Another was that, after a hiatus of 16 years, a group of local people worked to restore the flying Santa Claus sleigh over the Missoula Valley, to restore some cheer to this bleak Christmas when we can't be with our families. Like the Bible story of the star over Bethlehem, it served as a symbol of love and hope.

I'm grateful to the Missoulian for publishing these stories. It's important to have access to national and international news sources, but it's also important to have a voice to tell about our local community.

Donna Heilman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0