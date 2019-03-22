Forty-five years ago, driving my family to Missouri, we stopped in Keokuk, Iowa, at a bluff overlooking the Mississippi, one of most beautiful sights of my life.
A few minutes ago, I watched Beto O'Rourke speak to people gathered in a Keokuk cafe, telling them why he wants to be president of the United States. All need to listen to him, because he cares about America, and all of us, in complete opposition to the embarrassing jackass who now occupies the White House, and who is doing everything in his power to destroy democracy.
Trumpies, are you able to actually listen to the truth instead of constant lies? Please try.
Ron Moser,
Missoula