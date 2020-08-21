Better conservative pundit must be found

Once again the Carlsons, whose lives apparently have been spent sucking on the public teat, and complaining about “tax and spend” Democrats, have spewed their disingenuous, ignorant drivel on the pages of the Missoulian. This time, they’ve taken words by Kamala Harris, meant as a joke to emphasize a point, out of context and filled almost a third of a page criticizing her for her speech where she advocated to not impose life-long penalties on young people for “stupid” immature mistakes. I don’t remember the Carlsons criticizing the Russian asset in the White House when he bragged about sexually assaulting women, or when he continued to call for the execution of the “Central Park 5” — even after they’d been exonerated — or when he bribed/blackmailed Ukraine to help him get re-elected, or etc. One might think the Missoulian could find an intelligent, informed, honest, ethical, conservative pundit to provide balance to their editorial page, although I understand the number of pundits who fit these criteria, and who still support Trump, is minuscule, and probably zero.