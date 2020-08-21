 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Better conservative pundit must be found

Better conservative pundit must be found

{{featured_button_text}}

Once again the Carlsons, whose lives apparently have been spent sucking on the public teat, and complaining about “tax and spend” Democrats, have spewed their disingenuous, ignorant drivel on the pages of the Missoulian. This time, they’ve taken words by Kamala Harris, meant as a joke to emphasize a point, out of context and filled almost a third of a page criticizing her for her speech where she advocated to not impose life-long penalties on young people for “stupid” immature mistakes. I don’t remember the Carlsons criticizing the Russian asset in the White House when he bragged about sexually assaulting women, or when he continued to call for the execution of the “Central Park 5” — even after they’d been exonerated — or when he bribed/blackmailed Ukraine to help him get re-elected, or etc. One might think the Missoulian could find an intelligent, informed, honest, ethical, conservative pundit to provide balance to their editorial page, although I understand the number of pundits who fit these criteria, and who still support Trump, is minuscule, and probably zero.

Robert Schultz,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte ignores history
Letters

Gianforte ignores history

Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana HISTORY.…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News