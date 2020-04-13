Better society could emerge from dark time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

From my vantage in the high mountain valley of Missoula I can see that our world has changed, likely for the rest of our lives. Anyone who has lived through the last month and can remember it will be altered utterly.

When we do return to "normal," will we want to go to a football game? Will we wait in line to get crowded seats at the hot new restaurant? As much as we want to invite all our friends over for a big party and a bonfire, replete with the raucous conversation of a thousand threads, what will be in the back of our minds as we touch each other fondly welcoming friends as if from the dead? Will we be wondering if they washed their hands, gargled with high-alcohol mouth rinse or encountered a hidden pocket of Sars-CoV-2 in the outbreath of a random passing jogger?

Yes, things are going to be different. But there are already glimmers of hope for a better, more civil and considerate society that might emerge from this dark time. Wearing masks to protect others, not ourselves. Pulling together, each doing things great and small to make each moment for all of us better. Reining in our careless, casual utterances to loved ones — knowing this is a time for our better angels to rule the day.

We are, most of us, being our best selves right now. We can, and we are, being better people and we are making a better society.