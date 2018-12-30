My inner Grinch has been screaming at me for the past few weeks to channel him, 'cuz he's got something say.
I promised him that I would be glad to accommodate his request, but not until after Christmas Day.
So, being a man of my word, ahem:
The warm-fuzzy clips of our U.S. Military service members surprising their loved ones are heartwarming. And I am glad to see such pure joy in people.
But in the big picture, our communities would be far better off if these moments never happened because we had not taken these fine folks from their families and placed them in harm's way.
The fact is, for every one of these happy moments, there are a dozen "moments" when loved ones are notified of a service member's death.
And my inner Forrest Gump says, "And that's all I have to say about that."
Dave Hadley,
Missoula