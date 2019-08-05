These are the lead people in the Democrats' imbecilic, chicken-little type quest to oust from office the duly elected President Trump:
Adam Schiff, Harvard, lawyer. Jerry Nadler, Fordham, lawyer. Charles Shumer, Harvard, lawyer. Nancy Pelosi, Trinity College, political science. John Brennan, Fordham, political science. James Clapper, University of Maryland, political science. James Comey, College of William and Mary, lawyer.
President Trump has been called a buffoon, ignoramus, racist and just plain stupid by them. President Trump has bested them at every stage. Going by the results, I suggest the people aligned against him are the ones who are not smart. Look at their degrees and where they graduated from. Makes me think twice about voting for a lawyer or political science major, especially one who graduated from a college back east.
Isn’t Gov. Steve Bullock a lawyer? Didn’t he graduate from Columbia Law School in New York? Does this suggest Governor Bullock isn’t smart? U.S. Sen. Steve Daines graduated from Montana State University as a chemical engineer. We all know chemistry and engineering are very hard-to-master subjects.
Kevin Westie,
Great Falls