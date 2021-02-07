Beware expanding definition of terrorist

Having fought real terrorists on multiple tours overseas, I can tell you that the Proud Boys are nowhere close to being a terrorist organization. The Biden administration is in consideration on designating Proud Boys as a terrorist group based on an “insurrection.” If right-wingers really wanted to take over the Capitol, they wouldn’t have left their guns at home.

If the Biden administration is looking for domestic terrorist groups, then antifa fits the bill more than the Proud Boys. Don’t believe me about antifa? Ask your new neighbors who fled from the California, Oregon and Washington riots last summer about antifa's “peaceful protests.” Not a single person has fled from those states for Montana because of the Proud Boys.

The Biden administration is creating a slippery slope by expanding the standards of who is and who isn’t a terrorist based on political opposition. The pendulum could swing back in 2024 with a Republican president who decides to identify antifa and Black Lives Matter as terrorist organizations.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester needs to take notice as well. Because to his political allies like New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Montanan with five guns and a love of hunting has all the indicators of a domestic terrorist.

Jay Rifkin,

Frenchtown

