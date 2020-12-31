Beware of fascist ambitions

Merriram Webster's definition of fascism: "a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition."
The following are some of the tactics that Hitler and Stalin used to gain and maintain power.
1. Demonization of political adversaries.
2. Selection of a scapegoat, or scapegoats, for the nation's problems.
3. Deflection or refusal of responsibility for mistakes and problems.
4. Use of democracy's machinery and institutions against itself.
5. Use of barbaric and unprincipled methods to intimidate, frighten and control.
6. Exploitation of the worst in human nature.
7. Control of the media.
And so on. You get the idea.
We are now learning from our own experience just how vulnerable our system and our people are to fascist methods, and we should be thankful that we are being taught that lesson by a wannabe dictator whose lack of self-discipline and clownish, erratic behavior may have protected our country from the worst. Even with his limitations, he has managed to seduce, intimidate and/or corrupt a sizable chunk of our population, including half the U.S. Senate. He will have successors, perhaps more self-disciplined and insidious — and more dangerous — for whom he has laid the groundwork.
We would be well-advised to gird our loins against the death throes of this man's fascist ambitions and, perhaps more importantly, against the fascist ambitions of those who will follow.
Philip J. Burgess,
Missoula