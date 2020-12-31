 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beware of fascist ambitions

Beware of fascist ambitions

{{featured_button_text}}

Merriram Webster's definition of fascism: "a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition."

The following are some of the tactics that Hitler and Stalin used to gain and maintain power.

1. Demonization of political adversaries.

2. Selection of a scapegoat, or scapegoats, for the nation's problems.

3. Deflection or refusal of responsibility for mistakes and problems.

4. Use of democracy's machinery and institutions against itself.

5. Use of barbaric and unprincipled methods to intimidate, frighten and control.

6. Exploitation of the worst in human nature.

7. Control of the media.

And so on. You get the idea.

We are now learning from our own experience just how vulnerable our system and our people are to fascist methods, and we should be thankful that we are being taught that lesson by a wannabe dictator whose lack of self-discipline and clownish, erratic behavior may have protected our country from the worst. Even with his limitations, he has managed to seduce, intimidate and/or corrupt a sizable chunk of our population, including half the U.S. Senate. He will have successors, perhaps more self-disciplined and insidious — and more dangerous — for whom he has laid the groundwork.

We would be well-advised to gird our loins against the death throes of this man's fascist ambitions and, perhaps more importantly, against the fascist ambitions of those who will follow.

Philip J. Burgess,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News