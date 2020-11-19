BIA sides with banks, oil interests against Native ranchers

I am one of the remaining Native ranchers on the Crow Indian Reservation. I am stuck between a ruthless Wyoming bank and uncaring Utah oil company that both decided they had to have huge ranches on my reservation. I guess they both needed more tax write-offs and something more to brag about.

How does a young person get started when they have to compete with unlimited influence and money? “What about the government?” you ask. Ha!

Congress established limits to reservation land ownership 100 years ago and both of these operations blew by that number years ago. The tribe unanimously passed laws to protect Crow farmers and ranchers. The Bureau of Indian Affairs continues to side with these two at every opportunity going so far as to hire the oil company’s lawyers to train the BIA leasing office on how to administer leases on the reservation.

Now the oil company has stepped up its game and is basically paying any price for leases in an effort to drive the Indians off of their land. They have replaced many family farms with a few riders brought in from out of state.

Corruption and bias plague the BIA’s decisions against us.

Joshua Ward,

Wyola

