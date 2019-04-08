Spring in Missoula. The ice and snow have melted from our roadways, the city is cleaning the bike lanes and biking is back.
Recently I was able to restart my bike commute after a long, icy winter. It’s been a joy to get back on my bike. I arrive at work with a smile on my face and joy in my heart.
But last night when I left the Good Food Store, my bike was gone — vanished, nowhere to be seen. All that remained was a deep, empty hole. There are waves of gratitude for the great rides and I was filled with sadness.
I never felt "Scott" was the right name for my bike, even though it was a carbon-frame Scott full suspension mountain bike. I called it T, short for Theresa, because when I was riding, we were one. T and I had some joyous rides. Even my everyday commutes were fun.
So as spring returns to Missoula, wear your helmets, license and lock up your bikes, as I did. Then ride safe.
To my bike thief: You not only stole my bike, my preferred method of transport, but you also took a piece of my heart.
Theresa Stergios,
Missoula