Biden administration defines 'ineptocracy'

With the new residents in the White House comes a new word now in use and soon to be entered in Webster's lexicon:

Ineptocracy (in-ep-toc-ra-cy): A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing; and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.