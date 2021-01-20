 Skip to main content
Biden administration defines 'ineptocracy'

Biden administration defines 'ineptocracy'

Congratulations to President Biden on his win and inauguration.

With the new residents in the White House comes a new word now in use and soon to be entered in Webster's lexicon:

Ineptocracy (in-ep-toc-ra-cy): A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing; and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.

R.D. LaBarr,

Arlee

