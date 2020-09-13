Biden best hope to minimize damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I empathize with people of my generation (millennial/almost Gen Z) reluctant to vote for Joe Biden. He’s a sexist, racist creep. But although BIPOC people and immigrants would continue to suffer under a Biden administration, he’s our best chance to minimize death and destruction in the next four years and beyond.

Biden won't save any Black lives from police violence, but by listening to medical experts and giving federal aid to individuals, Biden could save hundreds of thousands of lives — those of the marginalized people most vulnerable to COVID-19. Biden is many things, but he’s not actively fomenting violence, organizing mass voter suppression and threatening to squat in the White House if he’s voted out by mail. He’s not trying to attack crucial institutions like the Environmental Protection Agency, resulting in rampant environmental deregulation and pollution.

We could have three Supreme Court appointees before 2024. Fail to vote out Donald Trump, and they will all be Brett Kavanaughs, ready to lock in regressive rulings on trans rights, gerrymandering, health care, abortion and immigration.

This is not the year to vote for third-party candidates. The U.S. now resembles Hungary in 2010: on the cusp of authoritarianism. Vote meaningfully now, while you still can.