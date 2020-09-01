Biden, Bullock and broke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the past are now mainstream. Again, I agree.

If Governor Bullock becomes a senator, he will join the radical train and vote the party line. The Democrat platform is ripe with socialist mandates, massive spending and control of your life. I believe Bullock has stated he does not support the platform; then why is he running as a Democrat?

He supports the Affordable Care Act, which millions discovered when they were kicked off their plans and shocked when they discovered major hikes in their premiums and deductibles. It was their wealth that was being redistributed because you can’t subsidize 30 million uninsured without someone paying something.

Robert Johnson, the nation's first black billionaire and co-founder of BET, said the $22 trillion spent since the start of the war on poverty changed very little. He also wants to spend $14 trillion on reparations. Democrats remain committed to ending poverty by applying the 10-20-30 funding approach, to direct at least 10% of federal funding to communities where 20% or more of the population has been living below the poverty line for 30 years.